6 businesses in Stark County vandalized overnight this week

Stark County businesses are dealing with frustration and cleanup because of a middle-of-the-night vandal.

The owner of Elegant Nails and Tanning is just trying to run a business. After the break-in, the shop stayed open, but doors and windows had to be boarded up.

Someone also shattered a door to Dr. Trip's Travel Agency in the same shopping plaza, leaving glass all over the place.

Once inside, the intruder rummaged through things and busted open an inside door, but the owner said that nothing was missing.

A few doors down, a similar thing happened to Hair's To You Salon.

The owner reported that a cash drawer was taken out, but it contained only change, and the vandal wasn't interested in that and left with nothing.

All of this happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

A pet shop, Whiskers Wings and Wild Things, captured video of a possible vandal wearing a hoodie, walking outside the shops and holding something. Moments later, the video shows him breaking glass at the salon.

In total, there were six break-ins, five at Canton businesses and one in Plain Township.

The owners are frustrated.

"They need to find a new purpose in life. I mean, this isn't going to get them anywhere, the way they're behaving. They're setting themselves up for a very bad future," said Dr. Trip's Travel owner Jill Pavia.

No arrests have been made.

"I don't understand why you would do that, anyone would do that," said Hair's To You Salon owner Sue Carter.