7 confirmed measles cases in Wayne County

There are seven confirmed measles cases in Wayne County and 29 others have suspected cases, according to health commissioner Nick Cascarelli.

All of the patients are unvaccinated.

There have been other confirmed cases over the last few weeks in Northeast Ohio, including in Cuyahoga, Holmes, Geauga, Tuscarawas and Ashtabula counties.

2 cases of measles confirmed in Ashtabula CountyThe Ashtabula County Health Department (ACHD) confirmed two measles cases in Ashtabula County on Thursday.

RELATED: 2 cases of measles confirmed in Ashtabula County

We will keep you updated with more information.