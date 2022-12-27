72-year-old woman found dead outside assisted living facility in Cleveland Heights, officials say

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — A 72-year-old woman was found dead outside an assisted living facility in Cleveland Heights Monday; city officials say it appears the woman succumbed to the inclement weather and could not get back into the building.

At about 8:20 a.m. Monday morning, a Cleveland Heights Fire Department squad was driving near the facility on Mayfield Road and saw what they believed to be a body on the ground at the corner of the building.

They discovered the deceased female, identified as Frances Washington, who was a resident of the care facility, city officials said in a news release. Her cause of death is unknown, but city officials said it appears that she succumbed to the cold weather and was unable to get back into the care facility. It is unknown how long she had been outside.

The investigation is ongoing, city officials said.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 at Noon

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.