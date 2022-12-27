Watch Now
72-year-old woman found dead outside assisted living facility in Cleveland Heights, officials say

Appears to have succumbed to cold weather, city officials say
Amanda Smith | News 5
Cleveland Heights Police outside an assisted living facility where a woman was found dead Monday morning.
Posted at 11:27 AM, Dec 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-27 11:27:35-05

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — A 72-year-old woman was found dead outside an assisted living facility in Cleveland Heights Monday; city officials say it appears the woman succumbed to the inclement weather and could not get back into the building.

At about 8:20 a.m. Monday morning, a Cleveland Heights Fire Department squad was driving near the facility on Mayfield Road and saw what they believed to be a body on the ground at the corner of the building.

They discovered the deceased female, identified as Frances Washington, who was a resident of the care facility, city officials said in a news release. Her cause of death is unknown, but city officials said it appears that she succumbed to the cold weather and was unable to get back into the care facility. It is unknown how long she had been outside.

The investigation is ongoing, city officials said.

