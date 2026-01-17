73-year-old man dies after house fire in Tuscarawas County

A 73-year-old man died after a house fire in Tuscarawas County on Friday afternoon, according to the Dover Fire Department.

Around 12:40 p.m., the department was called to a single-story home on South Johnson Avenue in Dover after a neighbor reported a fire in the house, Dover Fire said.

Fire crews responded and quickly removed the 73-year-old, who was the only occupant, Dover Fire said.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, Dover Fire said.

Dover Fire Captain Brooks Ross said the fire originated in the front living area of the home. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.