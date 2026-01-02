Duplex fire in Cleveland leaves 8 displaced

The Cleveland Division of Fire is investigating a house fire that left eight people displaced on Friday morning.

Cleveland Fire responded to E. 114th Street and Ashbury Avenue for a duplex on fire, threatening the house next door.

Firefighters faced frozen hydrants and mechanical issues in the cold weather while trying to extinguish the fire, Cleveland Fire said.

Over 10 crews responded, one of which lit road flares to thaw the fire hydrants, Cleveland Fire said.

The fire was under control within an hour, Cleveland Fire said. No injuries were reported, but there was a $325,000 loss.

The Red Cross responded to assist the eight displaced adults, Cleveland Fire said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.