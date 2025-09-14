Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
83-year-old man dead after house fire in Stark County

A man is dead after a house caught fire in Stark County on Saturday, according to the Stark County Sheriff's Office.

The Osnaburg Township Fire Department, along with the sheriff's office, responded to the fire in the 2700 block of Sunlight Avenue NE on Saturday and located an 83-year-old man inside the residence, the sheriff's office said.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the sheriff's office said.

No other individuals were inside the home at the time of the fire, the sheriff's office said.

The fire is under investigation, but is not considered suspicious at this time, the sheriff's office said.

