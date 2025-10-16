88 ODOT crews hit so far in 2025; number already surpasses 2024 total

OHIO — According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, 88 of their crews have been hit so far this year.

This number surpasses 2024's 84 accidents. Ohio has also recorded more than 3,200 work zone crashes, including 17 that were fatal and 79 that caused serious injuries.

ODOT worker Jennifer Nelson said she was just inches away from being hit back in August.

"The car went past me to get into the lane," she said. "[The driver] didn't hit her brakes or slow down. She got too close and clipped the bushhog tire. It caught her tire and it made her roll three or four times. For that to happen right before your eyes, that was like 'Yeah. They warned me about this.'"

Every state has a move-over law. If you see flashing lights on the road, you're legally required to get into another lane. If you can't, you must slow down.

It appears that some drivers still are not following this law. During a two-hour operation on U.S. 20 in Lorain County last week, Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers issued citations to 21 drivers who failed to obey the move over law.

"There are plenty of signs ahead of that work zone," ODOT Press Secretary Matt Bruning said. "There are vehicles with flashing lights. All of our men and women are wearing high-visibility vests, hard hats. It's not hard to see. To me, there's no excuse for 'Well, I didn't see that work zone.'"

Officials have emphasized that if traffic, weather, or road conditions prevent drivers from changing lanes, they must slow down and proceed with caution.

Both the Ohio State Highway Patrol and ODOT said they plan to continue joint enforcement and awareness efforts to protect roadside workers.