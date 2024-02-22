Court issues $4 million bond for Pammy Maye after she allegedly killed 5-year-old Darnell Taylor

Pammy Maye, the Columbus woman accused of allegedly abducting and killing 5-year-old Darnell Taylor, appeared in court for the first time since her arrest.

You can watch her arraignment in the video player below:

$4 million bond issued for Pammy Maye after allegedly killing Darnell Taylor

The court said Maye has bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, and controlling behavior.

Police said Darnell was suffocated to death inside of her Columbus home.

The court issued a $1 million bond for the kidnapping charge and a $3 million bond for the murder charge.

Last week, a statewide Amber Alert was issued for Darnell after police said they received an alarming phone call from Maye's husband in which she allegedly told him she killed Darnell. Maye fled Columbus for the Cleveland area, where she was later arrested.

Maye spent several days under arrest in Cuyahoga County before she was transported back to Columbus on Wednesday.

RELATED: New call reveals what Pammy Maye said to 911 operators before her arrest

What happened

According to court documents, Maye's husband told authorities that he made a 911 call after she allegedly harmed Darnell and that she put her hand over his mouth to try to stop him from telling police what was going on.

Police investigating Amber Alert ask Brooklyn residents for help

In audio obtained by News 5, a dispatcher relays what Maye's husband said when he called 911.

"We had a guy call in, said that his wife just killed her foster child. Darnell Taylor, 5-year-old," the dispatcher said.

Columbus Police play audio of 911 call placed before Amber Alert

Police did not know whether or not Darnell was dead, and when the Amber Alert was issued, they said that they believed he was "in danger."

The vehicle police were searching for was found unoccupied in Brooklyn hours after the Amber Alert went out.

After a statewide hunt for Maye, police said she was found at Brooklyn envelope manufacturer Cenveo around 9 p.m.

The 911 caller said Maye walked into the business without shoes, crying, asking to call her husband, but she wouldn’t tell the employee her name. At this point in the search, Maye had been running from law enforcement for over 48 hours.

“I got a young lady here that came in off the street and wanted to contact her husband,” said the 911 caller. “She’s kind of distraught and I would like to get someone here to assist her.”

Brooklyn Police quickly arrived and the phone was passed to Maye herself, where she continued asking for her husband.

After this interaction, Brooklyn Police took Maye into custody. Law enforcement said Maye was then questioned, which led Columbus Police to locate the body of Darnell. His body was found in a sewer drain in a Franklin County neighborhood.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.