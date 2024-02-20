New call reveals what Pammy Maye said to 911 operators before her arrest

CLEVELAND — For the first time, we are hearing from murder suspect, Pammy Maye. The 48-year-old woman is charged with murder for the death of 5-year-old Darnell Taylor.

Last week, a statewide Amber Alert was issued for Darnell after police said they received an alarming phone call from Maye's husband, where she allegedly told him she killed him. The spur of events took Maye from Columbus to Cleveland where she was later arrested.

Tuesday, Maye remains behind bars at the Cuyahoga County Jail after being caught by police last Thursday. After a statewide hunt for Maye, police said she was found at Brooklyn envelope manufacturer Cenveo around 9 p.m. Days before that, her car was located at the Parkview State Apartments, which is minutes away from Cenveo.

The 911 caller said Maye walked into the business without shoes, crying, asking to call her husband, but she wouldn’t tell the employee her name. At this point in the search, Maye had been running from law enforcement for over 48 hours.

“I got a young lady here that came in off the street and wanted to contact her husband,” said the 911 caller. “She’s kind of distraught and I would like to get someone here to assist her.”

Brooklyn Police quickly arrived and the phone was passed to Maye herself where she continued asking for her husband.

“Hi, what’s going on?” said the 911 operator.

“I didn't, can you call my husband?” said Maye.

“We are trying to get a hold of him, can you tell us what’s going on?” answered the 911 operator.

“He will know,” Maye responded.

After this interaction, Brooklyn Police took Maye into custody. Law enforcement said Maye was then questioned, which led Columbus Police to locate the body of Darnell. His body was found in a sewer drain in a Franklin County neighborhood.

Maye is currently being held in the Cuyahoga County jail but will eventually be transferred to Franklin County. She is charged with murder, kidnapping, and child endangerment charges. What exactly led up to Darnell's death is still being investigated.