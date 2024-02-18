Woman who allegedly abducted, killed 5-year-old boy booked into jail

The woman who allegedly abducted and killed 5-year-old Darnell Taylor has been booked into jail, according to Cuyahoga County Press Secretary Jennifer Ciaccia.

Pammy Maye was booked on murder, child endangerment and kidnapping charges in the Cuyahoga County Corrections Center on Sunday afternoon, Ciaccia said.

Maye triggered a state-wide Amber Alert on Wednesday after her husband called Columbus Police, saying she had harmed and abducted Darnell, authorities said.

Maye was taken into custody by Brooklyn Police and transported to a nearby hospital after entering an envelope manufacturer in distress on Thursday, authorities said.

Darnell's body was found in a sewage drain in Columbus around 1 a.m. on Friday, authorities said.

Maye remained in the hospital until Sunday.