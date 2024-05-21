9 AM: Mayor Justin Bibb releases Cleveland's summer safety plan

Summer may be more than a month away, but the unofficial start kicks off this weekend after Memorial Day.

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb will be holding a press conference at 9 a.m. to release the city's plans.

News 5 livestream event

Bibb is expected to release a plan that will proactively address crimes during the upcoming months, according to a press release sent by the city.

Interim Public Safety Director Wayne Drummond and Deputy Chief of Police Ali Pillow are expected to join Bibb.

