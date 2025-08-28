A Canton small business owner says scammers are exploiting him

CANTON, Ohio — A family-owned business in Canton is having one of its most successful years. Part of the sales hype is thanks to the owner's online footprint. Folks love watching George Tsaftarides, who owns George Menswear and Tailoring.

More than 40,000 people follow along as Tsaftarides provides sewing tips and tricks on his TikTok account, "George The Tailor." Scammers are exploiting his large following by creating fake profiles and AI-generated deepfake profiles and videos that sell products and solicit donations, which Tsaftarides has no affiliation with.

"I explain to people how to use the machine and how to sew and they appreciate it. I like that, that we help people," said Tsaftarides.

Tsaftarides' daughter, Daisy Yelichek, works with him in the shop and runs the TikTok account.

"We're selling suits like I never even dreamed that I'd sell that many suits in a year," said Tsaftarides.

The online traction is great for business, but Yelichek said she recently started to notice accounts using her father's videos and pictures. "Page after page with his face leading to different websites that you could tell are drop shipping websites." Yelichek said. "It's across all platforms, we found it on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook."

Yelichek said some of the videos solicit donations with fictional sad stories, also known online as "sadness bait."

"Lying, saying that my mom has cancer and he's trying to pay for her cancer treatment. No, my mom's out-front working right now, she's very healthy thank God. I can't stand that kind of lie, pulling at people's heartstrings, especially when there are sick people out there that really do need help," said Yelichek.

Yelichek said she has repeatedly blocked and reported these profiles, but the content continues to appear. "It really bothered me. And it bothered him and it was just shocking," said Yelichek.

"I actually reached out to Shopify, and they were really of no help. They said there's really no way to find these people," said Yelichek.

News 5 George Tsaftarides has reported account after account using his content and pictures to scam people out of money.

"You're sort of left to your own devices for self-help. Now, what George and his family have done, I think is on the right track, I think it's one of the right approaches. He got on there, well, I think his daughter got on there. and said look, this is not me," said Jess Miers, Assistant Professor of Law, University of Akron School of Law.

Tsaftarides and Yelichek have created several videos explaining that the only products they sell are located inside their storefront: George's Menswear and Tailoring, 4937 Whipple Avenue NW in Canton.

"I wish people would stop stealing other faces to make money, it's not right. It's thieving. Create something on your own," said Tsaftarides.

"Before supporting a business online, do your research and look into them because you work hard for your money, and you want it to go to the right place," said Yelichek.