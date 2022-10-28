A Zeal for Zombies — Why the undead are unendingly popular

CLEVELAND — Halloween brings to the forefront some of our favorite fears: vampires, werewolves, ghosts and goblins.

However, as experts in Northeast Ohio told News 5, zombies aren't really seasonal anymore.

From video games, movies, tv shows, books, graphic novels, and apps on your phone, zombies have spread everywhere.

"Whether they're slow and shambling or fast and strong, you can kind of make them into whatever you want," Dr. Tara Smith explained.

Dr. Smith, an epidemiologist professor at Kent State, also serves as an advisory board member for the Zombie Research Society and sees how zombies have carried on in pop culture parallel to current events.

"We've seen zombies evolve over the years as far as their causation and I think it's kind of fit with fears of the times," Dr. Smith explained. "I think it has just been a way to express some of those underlying cultural fears, but in a way that is a lot more fun and less harmful than actual infections."

Consider zombie's history: in the 1930's, they couldn't eat or run. By 1968, they shocked us and ravenously ate. In 1983, Michael Jackson's dance inspired us, setting them free. And in 2002, zombies sprinted at a speed not seen before.

In Tiffin in nearby Seneca County, News 5 watched as dozens of people attended the Tiffin Zombie 5k, meant to help raise money for CASA of Seneca, Sandusky and Wyandot Counties, a nonprofit that stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates, meant to help abused or neglected children.

"It’s becoming more of an attraction and helps raise funds for our nonprofit," organizer Michelle Hess explained. "Every year we get a bigger crowd, change location and make it a little spookier each year."

Runners wear several sashes which the zombies try to grab while hiding in the woods.

Zombies attack an unsuspecting runner during the Tiffin Zombie 5K

"It’s the thrill factor for sure," said runner Jenny Fortuna, who traveled from Sandusky to attend the race.

"I think it would be really fun to get chased by zombies," runner Pamela Braden of Norwalk said.

The guts and gore also makes for quite the side hustle for people such as Cleveland’s Ron George.

This IT specialist by day infects zombie enthusiasts with his eye-catching special effects makeup, with his canvases appearing in films, events, and all over.

"It’s kind of a full-time job now 'cause I do this at least three days a week," George explained. "It’s my art."

Characters that seem to defy seasonal norms, but not just surviving, but thriving.

"I think zombies has a good staying power because it’s constantly evolving," George added.

