Accused gunman was cited by Lorain officer killed in attack

LORAIN, Ohio — The gunman accused of ambushing three Lorain police officers on Wednesday afternoon had previously been cited by one of the officers following a 2022 crash.

According to the crash report obtained by News 5 Investigators, Officer Phillip Wagner cited Michael Parker for failure to stop after an accident and for driving left of center.

Investigators said Parker crashed into a man on a motorcycle, knocking him from the bike as the two drove along Broadway Avenue on October 23, 2022.

The police report said the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Court records showed Parker pleaded no contest, and the failure to stop charge was dismissed.

Records from Lorain Municipal Court showed Parker paid a $150 fine and court costs in the case.

Investigators have not revealed a motive for Wednesday’s attack in which Parker is accused of killing Wagner and wounding Lorain Police Officers Peter Gale and Brent Payne.

Police said officers returned fire, and the 28-year old Parker died during the exchange. Investigators said they also discovered “a significant quantity of improvised explosive materials” inside Parker’s car near the scene.

