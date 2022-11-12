Watch Now
Adonis is Cleveland Animal Protective League's Pet of the Week

Adonis is a 5-year-old Terrier, American Pit Bull Mix
Posted at 10:33 AM, Nov 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-12 10:33:02-05

CLEVELAND — In an effort to support pet adoption, News 5 partners with the Cleveland Animal Protective League to bring our viewers the Pet of the Week!

Meet Adonis:

Are you looking for an 80 lb. lap dog?? Look no further than Adonis! This big guy has no clue that he is not a tiny lap dog and would love to find someone who loves to cuddle just as much as he does! Adonis is the "goodest" boy and deserves a home as wonderful as he is!

Cleveland APL

Now is a good time to visit your local shelter. As adoptions decrease, there are a lot of furry friends looking for a good home.

ADONIS2.jpg

Find out more about Adonis and the Cleveland Animal Protective League here.

