Advice on safely putting your bundled-up child in their car seat this winter

CLEVELAND — Child Passenger Safety Technician Dahlia Rizk speaks with News 5's Homa Bash on picking a car seat approved coat and how to secure kids safely in car seats without sacrificing warmth this fall.

Watch the full story in the player above.

Watch live and local news any time:

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.