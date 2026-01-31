Akron asks community to help clear sidewalks as students head back to class

The City of Akron has asked the community to help clear sidewalks throughout the city as students return to school Monday, following a recent winter storm and sub-zero temperatures.
To prepare for school, the city is asking residents and businesses to clear their sidewalks so kids don't have to walk or stand in the street.
The city said thousands of students walk to school each day, and keeping sidewalks clear will help keep students safe.
