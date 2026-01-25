Akron drivers take it slow and steady on snow packed roads

AKRON, Ohio — Some of the worst snow from a widespread snowstorm has been in the southern parts of Northeast Ohio.

In Akron, most drivers took it slow and stayed out of others' way.

Some struggled on the snow-packed hills.

“They’re pretty sketchy honestly, braking has been a little hard you need to go really slow,” Jack Sullivan said.

Sullivan ventured out mid-morning Sunday for some groceries.

People walking to a chance on the roads over the sidewalks that haven’t been cleared.

Louise Hershey couldn't catch a break shoveling snow outside one downtown hotel.

News 5 Cleveland Businesses clearing walkway for customers.

Born and raised in Akron, Hershey said she wasn’t expecting all the snow that came down Sunday.

“I really didn't think it was going to hit us. Every year it says it’s going to hit Akron but never does so this year I expected the same and woke up like oh my God it actually happened,” Hershey said.

In Akron’s Highland Square neighborhood, the unrelenting snow didn’t stop the regulars of Angel Falls Coffee Company.

News 5 Cleveland Snow in Akron's Highland Square.

“A few stragglers because some of the businesses are closed nearby,” said owner Jim King.

King took turns with his staff to clear the sidewalk and steps for customers.

King says he remembers a time when he walked to school in a snowstorm.

“But I like this, I do. It’s a change of pace,” King said.

King says the snow reports were right on target. He’s confident in his winter driving to get home safely.

“I don’t have a big problem driving I have good tires on my car,” King said.