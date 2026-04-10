1 dead in Canton shed fire

A man is dead after a shed fire in Canton on Thursday, according to the Canton Fire Department.
At approximately 5:20 p.m., the department responded to 2658 Kirby Ave. NE. after calls of a shed fire in a backyard.
When fire crews arrived, they found a 10x12 shed with light smoke coming from the door, the department said.
Firefighters found a man inside the shed and removed him. Fire crews immediately attempted CPR but were unsuccessful, CFD said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
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