1 dead in Canton shed fire

A man is dead after a shed fire in Canton on Thursday, according to the Canton Fire Department.

At approximately 5:20 p.m., the department responded to 2658 Kirby Ave. NE. after calls of a shed fire in a backyard.

When fire crews arrived, they found a 10x12 shed with light smoke coming from the door, the department said.

Firefighters found a man inside the shed and removed him. Fire crews immediately attempted CPR but were unsuccessful, CFD said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.