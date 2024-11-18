10:30 AM: Sean Goe to be sentenced for killing Raychel Sheridan

Sean Goe, the man found guilty of killing his girlfriend Raychel Sheridan, will be sentenced Monday morning.

You can watch a live stream of his sentencing below around 10:30 a.m.

News 5 livestream event

What happened?

In early July, Sheridan didn't show up for work. Her worried mother contacted the Stark County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators determined there were signs of a crime scene inside her Plain Township apartment.

"Evidence of foul play was discovered. Detectives determined that Sheridan was murdered inside the apartment," Sheriff George Maier said during a July news conference.

However, she wasn't there. Sanitation workers later found her body in a garbage can in Mother Goose Land Park in Canton.

The trial

The jury deliberated for less than an hour in this case.

He was found guilty of murder, felonious assault, gross abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence in the death of Sheridan.