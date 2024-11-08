Jury deliberates in case of Sean Goe, the man accused of killing Raychel Sheridan

CANTON, Ohio — Deliberations are underway in the trial of Sean Goe, the man accused of killing his girlfriend, 24-year-old Raychel Sheridan and then leaving her body in a park trash can.

The trial began four days ago. You can find coverage in the Akron Beacon Journal here. The jury started deliberating just after 12 p.m. following closing arguments from the prosecution and the defense.

If jurors do not reach a verdict on Friday, they will return to court on Tuesday. The courthouse will be closed on Monday for Veterans Day. News 5 plans to livestream the verdict.

Goe is charged with murder, felonious assault, gross abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

Criminal Division Chief Prosecutor Dennis Barr told the jury that Goe beat Sheridan to death with some sort of an object while she laid in bed.

"The only person that had a reason to dump Raychel's body like a piece of trash in that dumpster in Mother Goose Land is the person who killed her," Barr said. "That person is Sean Goe, the person who is sitting right here."

But defense attorney Tony Wise argued Goe "did not commit any of the violent acts that he is accused of here today." He also believes there was an assumption by investigators that Goe was the killer.

"Everybody, I mean everybody, jumped to the conclusion it must be the boyfriend," Wise said. "Possible is not the burden of proof. It's beyond a reasonable doubt. Possible does not cut it."

What happened?

In early July, Sheridan didn't show up for work. Her worried mother contacted the Stark County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators determined there were signs of a crime scene inside her Plain Township apartment.

"Evidence of foul play was discovered. Detectives determined that Sheridan was murdered inside the apartment," Sheriff George Maier said during a July news conference.

However, she wasn't there. Sanitation workers later found her body in a garbage can in Mother Goose Land Park in Canton.

Missing woman's body found, boyfriend arrested

Detectives alleged that Goe beat Sheridan to death and then hid her remains. He was arrested at a homeless shelter.