13-year-old arrested in attempted carjacking of woman unloading groceries in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — A teen was arrested for his alleged role in an attempted carjacking of a 27-year-old woman who was punched and shot at on Saturday afternoon, according to the Akron Police Department.

Officers responded at approximately 4:20 p.m. to a report of shots fired in the Rosemary Apartment Complex on Tarson Terrace.

A 27-year-old woman told officers she was unloading her groceries when an unknown male later identified as a 13-year-old boy, and several others tried taking her car.

During the encounter, one of the teens punched her in the face and tried driving away with her car, police said.

One of the teens jumped out of her car while it was moving and the vehicle rolled across the parking lot and into a nearby apartment building.

Bob Jones | News 5 Cleveland. Tire tracks are left behind after teens attempted to carjack a vehicle in Akron.

Multiple shots were fired, some of which struck the woman’s car. Police found her bullet-riddled car in the parking lot. Shell casings were also found and processed.

A 13-year-old boy was located in the parking lot near the victim’s car. He was taken into custody at the Summit County Juvenile Detention Center. Police charged him with aggravated robbery and theft.

Investigators are working to determine and identify others involved in the attempted carjacking.

