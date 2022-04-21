15-year-old Canton boy arrested in connection with shooting death of 46-year-old man

CANTON, Ohio — A 15-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection to the shooting death of a 46-year-old man inside the kitchen of a Canton home on Wednesday, according to the Canton Police Department.

The 15-year-old is charged with complicity to commit murder, complicity to commit felonious assault and complicity to commit aggravated burglary, police said.

Canton police officers responded Wednesday at 10:19 a.m. to a home in the 1000 block of 3rd Street Northwest. Officers found the victim, identified by police as Tramell M. Childs, 46, of Massillon, on the kitchen floor with an apparent gunshot wound to his neck. He was transported to Aultman Hospital, where he died.

The homicide investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Canton Police Detective Bureau at 330-489-3144.

