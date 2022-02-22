15-year-old Canton boy shot Friday dies days later, police say

CANTON, Ohio — A 15-year-old boy who was shot in Canton on Friday, Feb. 19 has died, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Jacere Jones, 15, of Canton, was transported to Mercy Medical Hospital after he was shot.

He was pronounced dead on Monday,

An autopsy will be performed Tuesday by the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Canton Police Department is investigating his death as a presumed homicide.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.