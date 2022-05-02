16-year-old girl clutches fence to thwart attempted abduction at Akron bus stop; man later arrested

AKRON, Ohio — A 29-year-old man was arrested after attempting to abduct a 16-year-old girl from an Akron bus stop Friday morning by grabbing her and trying to drag her towards her car, according to a news release from Akron police.

At about 6:24 a.m., the man, who has not yet been arraigned in court, parked his vehicle on Neville Avenue, near the Metro bus stop on South Arlington Street, police said. He then repeatedly walked back and forth near the girl and initiated a random conversation with her, in what investigators believe was an attempt to distract her.

Bob Jones | News 5 Cleveland. Scene of attempted abduction near Metro bus stop on Neville Avenue.

Seconds later, the man forcibly grabbed the victim from behind and tried to drag her towards his car around the corner, police said.

The girl fended off the man by “instinctively holding onto a chain-linked fence, which helped her break free from his grasp,” Akron police stated. The man took her cell phone but later tossed it to her before getting into his car and driving away.

An alert with suspect and vehicle information was broadcasted, and officers began their search for the suspect., police said. At about 12:30 p.m. Friday, a detective spotted the man driving the car on Brown Street, and officers later took him into custody without incident near South Main Street and East Waterloo Road.

He was charged with abduction and later booked into the Summit County Jail.

