19-year-male shot, killed on Rosamond Avenue in Akron Tuesday

AKRON, Ohio — A 19-year-old male was shot and killed in Akron on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Officers from the Akron Police Department responded at approximately 4:40 p.m. to the 700 block of Rosamond Avenue for a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 19-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds.

The 19-year-old victim was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center where he died at 5:05 p.m.

The medical examiner’s office will provide an update once positive identification has been made.

