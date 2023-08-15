19-year-old man arrested for murder of 1-year-old boy in Akron

A 19-year-old man has been arrested on an aggravated murder charge for the death of a 1-year-old boy in Akron on Thursday, Aug. 10.

On Tuesday afternoon, members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Ian Belcher, who was wanted by Akron Police for murder.

Last Thursday, police responded to a home in the 600 block of Hancock Avenue for a heart issue involving a child, according to a news release from the US Marshals Service. The responding officer found the child unresponsive and performed CPR until EMS arrived.

The boy was pronounced dead at Akron Children’s Hospital, officials said.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the boy as 23-month-old Arteyon Cannon. An autopsy revealed blunt force injuries. The final results and manner of death are still pending at this time.

Lt. Michael Miller with Akron Police said the mother of the child left the boy with his godmother, who then left the boy with her boyfriend. That’s when the injuries allegedly occurred.

Akron Police detectives interviewed several people in connection with the child’s death and analyzed evidence, and, as a result, issued a homicide warrant for Belcher.

Members of the fugitive task force arrested Belcher while he was in a vehicle at an intersection in Akron Tuesday.

“Outstanding investigative efforts by the Akron Police Department led to the identification of this suspect,” stated U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott. “Our team wasted no time pursuing this fugitive, arresting him within 24 hours of receiving the warrant."

