Watch
NewsLocal NewsAkron Canton News

Actions

2 adults, 3 children displaced after Akron house fire

Screen Shot 2022-06-10 at 10.30.21 AM.png
Nwes 5 Cleveland.
File image of Akron fire truck.
Screen Shot 2022-06-10 at 10.30.21 AM.png
Posted at 12:40 PM, Jun 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-10 12:40:10-04

AKRON, Ohio — One person was treated for injuries at a local hospital after a house fire on Creighton Avenue in Akron Thursday night, according to the Akron Fire Department.

Firefighters responded at approximately 5:15 p.m. to the 1400 block of Creighton Avenue for a fire at a home.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the home.

One resident was transported to a hospital for injuries.

The Red Cross also responded to assist two adults and three children who were displaced.

No firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Stories about people making the community better. Click to find out more.