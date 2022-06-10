2 adults, 3 children displaced after Akron house fire

AKRON, Ohio — One person was treated for injuries at a local hospital after a house fire on Creighton Avenue in Akron Thursday night, according to the Akron Fire Department.

Firefighters responded at approximately 5:15 p.m. to the 1400 block of Creighton Avenue for a fire at a home.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the home.

One resident was transported to a hospital for injuries.

The Red Cross also responded to assist two adults and three children who were displaced.

No firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

