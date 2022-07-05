AKRON, Ohio — Two people were transported to area hospitals after a small plane crashed behind an Akron middle school Monday evening, Akron Fire officials confirmed.

Akron Fulton Airport is about a mile from where the plane crashed, according to Captain Lash with Akron Fire.

Lash did not know the condition of the patients who were transported, or whether the plane was taking off or landing at the airport.

Akron Fire crews are on scene and will provide updates as they learn more.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.