2 people hospitalized after small plane crashes behind Akron middle school, Akron Fire confirms

News 5
A small plane crashed at an Akron middle school Monday evening.
Posted at 8:22 PM, Jul 04, 2022
AKRON, Ohio — Two people were transported to area hospitals after a small plane crashed behind an Akron middle school Monday evening, Akron Fire officials confirmed.

Akron Fulton Airport is about a mile from where the plane crashed, according to Captain Lash with Akron Fire.

Lash did not know the condition of the patients who were transported, or whether the plane was taking off or landing at the airport.

Akron Fire crews are on scene and will provide updates as they learn more.

