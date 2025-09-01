2 shot near University of Akron campus

Akron Police are investigating after two people were shot near the university's campus on Saturday night.

Police were called to the 500 block of East Exchange Street around 11:45 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

When police arrived, they found a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound in the parking lot.

He was transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

An 18-year-old woman was also taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound in unknown condition.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 330-375-2490.