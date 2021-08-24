2 teens walking on Madison Avenue in Akron shot during drive-by shooting, police say

AKRON, Ohio — Two teens were struck by gunfire during a drive-by shooting on Madison Avenue in Akron Monday night, according to the Akron Police Department.

Two 18-year-old males were walking at around 6:15 p.m. on Madison Avenue when an unknown vehicle pulled up beside them and an occupant in the car began shooting at the victims.

Both of the victims were struck once, police said.

They were transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center for treatment. Their injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Police said at this time there is no description of the vehicle or shooter.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department bureau at 330-375-2490.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.