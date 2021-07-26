20-year-old male found shot to death inside car in Akron, medical examiner says

AKRON, Ohio — A 20-year-old man was found shot to death inside his vehicle after it crashed into a tree in Akron Sunday, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Officers responded Sunday at approximately 6:35 p.m. to the 2300 block of 11th Street SW for a shooting.

Officers found a vehicle that crashed into a tree.

The victim, a 20-year-old male, was found in the driver’s seat with a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at approximately 7 p.m.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office said it will provide an update once next-of-kin has been notified and a positive identification has been made.

