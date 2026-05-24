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21-year-old shot, killed in Akron

Akron Police Department
News 5
Akron Police Department
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An investigation is underway after a 21-year-old man was fatally shot Saturday evening, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office.

Around 6:20 p.m., Akron Police and EMS responded to the 1200 block of Winton Avenue for a report of a shooting, the medical examiner's office said.

Akron Police said they located a grey Kia Sportage that had struck a residence. The 21-year-old driver had sustained a gunshot wound to the chest.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, the medical examiner's office said.

No further information is available, and an update will be provided once the victim's next of kin is notified and the examination is completed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Akron Police at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

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