24-year-old man shot multiple times inside his car in Akron; dies at hospital, police say

AKRON, Ohio — A 24-year-old man was killed after he was shot multiple times inside his vehicle in Akron Tuesday night, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Officers responded at approximately 11:00 p.m. to a parking lot in the 500 block of Carroll Street in Akron's University Park neighborhood.

A 24-year-old male was found seated in his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to Akron City Hospital where he later died from his injuries at 12:16 a.m. Wednesday.

Once a positive identification has been made, authorities will give an update.

His death is being investigated as a homicide.

