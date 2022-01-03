25-year-old man fatally shot inside parked car in Canton

CANTON, Ohio — A 25-year-old Canton man was killed and a 20-year-old man was shot while sitting inside a parked vehicle in Canton on New Year’s Eve, according to the Canton Police Department.

Officers responded at approximately 7:58 p.m. to the 100 block of 17th Street NW in reference to a shooting.

One of the victims, later identified as Riquan Jennings, 25, of Canton, was found with a gunshot wound to his head inside a parked vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

While officers were on 17th Street NW, the second victim, identified as a 20-year-old man from Massillon, walked into Aultman Hospital with a gunshot wound to his head.

He told officers that he was in the vehicle on 17th Street with Jennings when they were both shot by an unknown person.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the detective bureau at 330-489-3144.

