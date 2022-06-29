AKRON, Ohio — The Akron man shot by police after a pursuit Monday that ended in a parking lot of the Bridgestone campus died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Jayland Walker, 25, was shot multiple times. The manner of his death has been ruled a homicide, the medical examiner’s office said Wednesday.

According to News 5 media partner Akron Beacon Journal, who was permitted to look over an investigative worksheet for the case Wednesday at the medical examiner’s office, said: “The worksheet indicated that Walker was observed laying on his back and was in handcuffs when a medical examiner investigator arrived at the shooting scene.”

Walker was shot in the face, abdomen and upper legs, according to the report. A weapon was recovered from his vehicle, according to ABJ.

Captain Dave Laughlin, of the Akron Police Department, said it all started after midnight Monday when two officers were trying to stop a car on Tallmadge Avenue in Akron’s North Hill neighborhood.

Within a few seconds of being on Route 8, officers said a firearm was discharged from Walker’s vehicle.

Officers pursued him down Route 8 and I-77 where he exited into the Firestone Park Area before jumping out and fleeing on foot, heading northbound through a grassy area into a parking lot at Bridgestone.

According to Laughlin, Walker's actions "caused the officers to perceive he posed a deadly threat to them," and officers opened fire in response, striking Walker.

The entire incident lasted just minutes.

“From the time they called out it out about four and a half minutes,” said Laughlin.

Watch our previous report on the shooting below:

Akron officers placed on paid administrative leave after deadly shooting

Laughlin said officers didn’t see a weapon but heard a gunshot or multiple gunshots from the car on the entrance ramp of Route 8.

Body and dash camera video is now under review and expected to be released to the public by Sunday.

The officers were placed on paid administrative leave.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is handling the investigation.

