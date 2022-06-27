Akron officers placed on paid administrative leave after deadly shooting

AKRON, Ohio — Akron police officers are on paid administrative leave after a deadly shooting.

Captain Dave Laughlin says officers chased a driver who refused to stop for a traffic violation and ended up shooting and killing that person less than five minutes later.

The shooting happened in a parking lot near the Bridgestone Research Center.

"Did he have a gun? Where was the gun if he had a gun? That's still information that'll be coming out soon,” said Laughlin.

Laughlin says it started just after midnight with two officers trying to stop a car.

According to Laughlin, it ended with officers opening fire.

The entire incident lasting just minutes.

“From the time they called out it out about four and a half minutes,” said Laughlin.

The chase started at Thayer Street and Tallmadge Avenue just north of downtown Akron when police say the driver refused to stop for a traffic violation

"Additionally there was an equipment violation along with it,” said Laughlin.

Laughlin says officers didn’t see a weapon but heard a gunshot or multiple gunshots from the car right as they got onto an entrance ramp to Route 8.

"Not sure if they were shooting at an officer or just discharging a firearm and the officers weren't sure at that point in time but obviously, they were wanting to make sure to take this person into custody,” said Laughlin.

Laughlin says the chase went from 40 on the ramp to about 80 on the interstate with the driver weaving through a neighborhood before slowing down enough to jump out and run.

The chaos jolted people awake just after midnight on E. Wilbeth Road between Dallas and Clairmont avenues near the Bridgestone Research Center.

“I heard two shots, I heard a bunch of police cars going down the road because I can see Main Street from my house. Then I heard a bunch more shots, probably 30-40 more. And then a bunch more police cars flying past so when I got down here they were taping everything off already,” said Richard Barnes.

"As officers gave chase on foot after him not exactly sure what it was but it was described as he exhibited some actions that officers perceived posted a deadly threat to them and that prompted them to discharge their firearms,” said Laughlin.

Body and dash camera video is now under review and expected to be released to the public by Sunday.

Laughlin says they’ll also look at the driver’s past as well as what they know of the officers involved who are now on paid administrative leave.

"Two things we're working on now is how long have they been with the police department and also we're looking at their disciplinary records. That's something people want to ask, have these guys have been in trouble before been in shootings before,” said Laughlin.

