27-year-old man dies after found shot multiple times in Akron driveway

CLEVELAND — A 27-year-old has died after he was found shot multiple times in the driveway of an Akron home Saturday, according to the Akron Police Department.

On Saturday at 9 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Lafollette Street in Akron for a shooting.

A 27-year-old man, who has not yet been identified, was found unresponsive in the driveway with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.

He was transported to Akron City Hospital where he died.

The medical examiner said it will provide an update once positive identification has been made.

