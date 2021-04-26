27-year-old man shot, killed in Akron alleyway Sunday

AKRON, Ohio — A 27-year-old man was shot and killed in an alleyway in a residential area in Akron Sunday, according to a release from the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office.

At approximately 1:50 a.m. police were called to the area of Breiner Court for shots fired. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered Michael Jones lying in the alleyway with a gunshot wound.

Jones was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:21 a.m. on Sunday.

