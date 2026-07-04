27-year-old shot, killed in Akron

Akron police are investigating after a shooting left a 27-year-old man dead on Friday afternoon.

Around 5:40 p.m., officers responded to the 1300 block of Virginia Avenue following multiple reports of a shooting in the area, police said.

Officers located the 27-year-old victim, who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

First aid was immediately rendered, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Detectives arrived to process the scene, collect evidence and interview witnesses, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Akron police at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

No further details are available.