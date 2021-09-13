28-year-old male found shot to death near vacant lot in Canton, police say

CANTON, Ohio — A 28-year-old man was found shot to death near a vacant lot on 2nd Street SE in Canton on Saturday, according to the Canton Police Department.

Officers responded at approximately 1:35 p.m. to the 1200 block of 2nd Street SE in reference to a shooting.

Officers found the victim, a 28-year-old male, with an apparent gunshot wound to the back.

The medical examiner’s officers responded and pronounced him dead at the scene.

The victim was later identified by the medical examiner's office as Brenten Biggums, 28, of Canton.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Canton Police Detective Bureau at 330-489-3144.

