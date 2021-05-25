28-year-old man found fatally shot in backyard of Akron home

AKRON, Ohio — A 28-year-old man was found fatally shot in the backyard of a home in Akron Monday, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office

On Monday at approximately 9:25 p.m., officers responded to the 2200 block of 24th Street for a shots fired call.

Officers located the 28-year-old victim in a backyard with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:42 p.m.

The medical examiner's office will provide an update once positive identification has been made.

