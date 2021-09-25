2nd victim dies following shooting near University of Akron

AKRON, Ohio — A second victim has died following a shooting near the University of Akron campus last weekend, according to the Akron Police Department.

Alex Beasley, 25, was one of three people shot at a large gathering near Kling and Wheeler streets around 1:30 a.m. During the gathering, there were reportedly people fighting in the street and during an altercation, an unknown person began shooting, striking three people.

On Thursday, Beasley's mother Keesha Wilson-Law said that her son was in the process of being taken off a ventilator at Cleveland Clinic Akron General.

"The gunshot wound, the cardiac arrest, his brain being jolted from the blast-- he basically will end up passing from his heart-stopping or brain death," Wilson-Law told News 5 during an interview from her home.

Beasley suffered critical injuries after a bullet struck him in the head. His mother said rescue crews revived him, but the damage was too severe.

Akron police confirmed with Beasley's family that he has since died from his injuries.

Maya McFetridge, 18, from Berea, was also killed in the shooting. A a student at the University of Akron, McFetridge was found with an apparent gunshot wound to her chest after the shooting and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 22-year-old man was also shot, but his injuries are not considered life-threatening, according to police.

The University of Akron Board of Trustees is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for the shooting deaths.

Anyone with information on the shootings is urged to call Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.

