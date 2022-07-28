3 men arrested for Akron teen Ethan Liming's death indicted on lesser charges

AKRON, Ohio — Three men initially arraigned on murder and felonious assault charges in connection with the death of 17-year-old Firestone Community Learning Center senior Ethan Liming were indicted Wednesday on lesser charges of assault and involuntary manslaughter.

A Summit County grand jury indicted the three men on the following charges in the Summit County Court of Common Pleas:

Deshawn Stafford, age 20: Two counts of involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault, and assault

Tyler Stafford, age 19: Involuntary manslaughter and assault

Donovon Jones, age 21: Two counts of assault

The indictment documents did not explain why the charges against the three men were reduced; News 5 is reaching out to court and police officials for more details.

The three men were initially arraigned on murder and felonious assault charges after being arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Service at a home in Akron last month.

The arrests came after Ethan, a rising senior and football player at the Firestone school in Akron, was found beaten to death near the basketball courts of the I PROMISE School on Thursday, June 2.

According to investigators, Ethan was with a group of friends and at least one of them fired a toy gun— a SplatRBall Water Bead Blaster— around 10:45 p.m. at the men who were playing basketball on the courts.

Detectives said that led to a fight, and Ethan was repeatedly punched and kicked. He died at the scene.

During the arraignment hearing, Attorney Jon Sinn, who is representing Deshawn Stafford, gave a brief version of what he believes happened before the tragedy and said the toy "seemed to be a fully automatic firearm."

Ethan’s father Bill Liming told News 5 last month he did not want to comment on the arrests, and instead, was focusing his energy on honoring his son's memory.

"He had a dream of being a lawyer and so we’re setting up a scholarship through Akron Public Schools and it will go for an Akron senior from Firestone that's an athlete who has collegiate dreams to help them with their goals," Liming said. "The ugliness that we have seen, the good is so much brighter and this community is full of compassion and we're so thankful for them."

