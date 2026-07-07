$3 million bond issued for man accused of killing mother, son in Akron

A judge issued a $3 million bond for a 28-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a mother and son in Akron.

According to Akron Police Lt. Michael Murphy, Brandon Casto allegedly shot and killed 12-year-old Jericho L. Mangual and 47-year-old Tania Mangual in March.

Mother and son dead after shooting in Akron

RELATED: Mother and son dead after shooting in Akron

Neighbors reported hearing multiple gunshots.

According to the lieutenant, a car driven by Tania Mangual was found partially on fire after crashing into a tree in the area of 30 West Wilbeth Rd., across the street from Firestone Stadium, near Firestone's corporate campus.

The woman's 2-year-old son was also in the car, and although uninjured, was taken to Akron Children's Hospital out of precaution, Murphy said.

Casto appeared in court on Monday and pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated murder and two counts of felonious assault.

The Summit County Grand Jury indicted him with a death penalty specification.

The judge ordered Casto not to have contact with the Mangual family.

His next court appearance is scheduled for August 10.