Multiple victims in Akron shooting, officials say

AKRON, Ohio — A shooting in Akron Saturday night has left multiple victims injured, according to Akron Police Lt. Michael Murphy.

Murphy said a 911 call at 8:10 p.m., and officers responded to West Wilbeth Road, across the street from Firestone Stadium near Firestone's corporate campus.

A News 5 crew on the scene spotted about a dozen police vehicles present, and saw police bring out a gurney with a white sheet over it.

It is unclear exactly how many victims there are at this time.

Their conditions are unknown.

A tow truck left the scene with a large SUV attached. The SUV had front-end damage and shattered windows.

This is a developing story.