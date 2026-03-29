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Multiple victims in Akron shooting, officials say

A shooting in Akron Saturday night has left multiple victims injured, according to Lt. Michael Murphy. News 5 is working to learn more.
Multiple people shot in Akron Saturday night
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AKRON, Ohio — A shooting in Akron Saturday night has left multiple victims injured, according to Akron Police Lt. Michael Murphy.

Murphy said a 911 call at 8:10 p.m., and officers responded to West Wilbeth Road, across the street from Firestone Stadium near Firestone's corporate campus.

A News 5 crew on the scene spotted about a dozen police vehicles present, and saw police bring out a gurney with a white sheet over it.

It is unclear exactly how many victims there are at this time.

Their conditions are unknown.

A tow truck left the scene with a large SUV attached. The SUV had front-end damage and shattered windows.

This is a developing story.

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