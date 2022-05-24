32-year-old man found shot to death in basement of Akron home on Cole Avenue, medical examiner says

AKRON, Ohio — A 32-year-old man was shot and killed late Monday night at a home in East Akron, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Officers responded at 11:55 p.m. to the 1000 block of Cole Avenue for a shooting.

Derrick D. Fischer, 32, of Akron, was found in the basement of the home with multiple gunshot wounds, the medical examiner said.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland. Scene of shooting on Cole Avenue.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:17 a.m., the medical examiner said in a news release.

The medical examiner and the Akron Police Department are investigating his death as a homicide.

Detectives believe the unknown shooter came to the home minutes before the fatal shooting. No arrests have been made.

This is the 13th homicide in Akron this year, the department said.

No further information has been released.

