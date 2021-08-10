40-year-old male found shot to death inside Akron garage, medical examiner says

AKRON, Ohio — A 40-year-old man was shot and killed inside a garage in Akron Monday night, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Officers with the Akron Police Department responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of Greenwood Avenue.

Officers found the victim, a 40-year-old male, in the garage with a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:23 p.m.

