5 people shot outside of Akron nightclub following altercation

AKRON, Ohio — Five people were injured, including a 16-year-old girl, after a shooting occurred outside of a nightclub Friday evening, according to the Akron Police Department.

Around 12:30 a.m., officers were called to CRWN Nightclub on Maiden Lane for reports of shots fired in the area.

Once on scene, officers found a 16-year-old girl who had been shot in the leg and a 20-year-old man who had been shot in the leg and collarbone.

Two other shooting victims, both 21 years old, later walked into Akron Children's Hospital. One had been shot in the leg and one had been shot in the chest.

Police said a 45-year-old man also walked into Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital with gunshot wounds to his arm and wrist.

All of the injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Police were informed of an altercation that occurred right before the shooting, but no suspect information is available at this time and it is not clear if any of the victims were involved in the altercation that proceeded the shooting or if all were just bystanders.

The shooting remains under investigation but is just one of many other gun violence cases Akron police are investigating, including the shooting death of 18-year-old football prospect Kyree Young and another shooting at an Akron club earlier this month.

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan recently held his 2021 State of the City address where he outlined measures he planned to take to battle the surge in gun violence, including allocating additional funds to community violence prevention initiatives.

"As part of the $145 million dollars allocated to the City of Akron through the American Rescue Plan, we will be tackling youth and community violence with a robust, sustainable, culturally competent approach, building on the priorities established by the Youth Violence Prevention taskforce, first convened in 2016," Horrigan said. "Millions of dollars in ARPA funding will be spent to support youth employment programs and training, improving recreational assets across our neighborhoods, and gun violence interventions for those most at risk of being caught up in the violence as either a perpetrator or a victim."

Horrigan plans to renovate community centers across the city, including in North Hill, Ward 3 and Goodyear Heights. In total, an initial $10 million dollar investment will be made to target violence reduction in Akron.

