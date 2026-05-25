51-year-old man dies after Canton apartment shooting

Canton Police are searching for a 30-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a 51-year-old man on Sunday.

Police said they received several calls at 9 p.m. about a shooting in the 800 block of Alan Page Drive SE.

When they arrived, they found 51-year-old Richard Poole with five gunshot wounds.

He was transported to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital, where he later died.

According to police, arrest warrants have been issued for 30-year-old Daquan Rucker.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the police at 330-649-5800.